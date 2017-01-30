First Photos of New Amazon Coral Reef System Released

View Images The new images of the Amazon Reef were taken from a submarine launched from the Greenpeace ship MY Esperanza.

Photograph by Greenpeace

The first images of a vibrant coral reef discovered in the Amazon last year have been released.

Environmental advocacy organization Greenpeace released the images, which were taken from a submarine that was launched by one of Greenpeace’s ships, according to the Guardian.

Scientists first stumbled upon the reef during a research expedition in 2012 while chasing a rumor of the reef’s existence, and they later announced the reef’s discovery in a study published in April 2016. Given the region’s murky waters, they were surprised to find one at all in that location.

View Images The Greenpeace ship that launched the submarine which took the photos is currently in the region of the Amazon river mouth, Amapá State, for the “Defend the Amazon Reef” campaign that the advocacy organization has started.

Photograph by Greenpeace

"We found a reef where the textbooks said there shouldn't be one," study co-author Fabiano Thompson of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told National Geographic last spring.

The reef is between 164 and 328 feet (50 and 100 meters) deep, and South American researchers who mapped it from the surface estimate that it covers about 3,668 square miles (9,500 square kilometers). Photographing the reef under the surface proved difficult because murky waters, strong currents, and rough seas create exploring conditions that could be difficult or deadly.

View Images A team of experts are onboard the Greenpeace ship, including the scientist from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Fabiano Thompson, and Kenneth Jozeph Lowick from Greenpeace Belgium. Thompson led the group of scientists who discovered the coral reef at the mouth of the Amazon River.

Photograph by Greenpeace

Researchers found many species of fish, stars, and sponges in the region as they worked to drudge up reef materials over a period of several years, Nat Geo reported. Most of the fish species are carnivorous, and one giant sponge extracted from the region was as heavy as a baby elephant.