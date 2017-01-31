Watch This Huge 'Waterfall' of Lava Pour Into the Ocean

A torrent of lava has been gushing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano into the Pacific Ocean over the past few days, putting on quite a show.

The "waterfall" of lava is located at the Kamokuna lava delta in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, and it began after several acres of land collapsed on December 31, 2016.

The National Park Service posted this to its Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park account:

Hiking and boating near the lava flow is being discouraged by the National Park Service.

Videographer Warren Fintz took the footage of the lava flow for the above video from the legal viewing area. He observed two hikers, who are highlighted in the video, as they walk dangerously close to the edge of the lava flow. The hikers then have to scramble to safety as a portion of the bottom of the cliff falls into the ocean, and seconds later an explosion from the sea shot debris onto the area of the cliff where they had been standing, Fintz says.

Fitz took the footage in late January, and he spent the night near the cliff when it first collapsed at the end of last year.