See Earth and Its Moon From Mars in Stunning New NASA Photo

In a series of images taken from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter 127 million miles away from Earth, the watery planet and its moon are pictured together in the same photo.

The camera responsible for the images, the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), took a series of images to form this composite, with the brightness adjusted so the planet and its moon can be seen together.

The reddish blob in the middle of Earth is Australia, and the higher one is Asia. The color profiles of the HiRISE mean it takes photographs in infared, red and blue-green.

Over the years, many other spacecraft have endeavored to capture the otherworldly sight of the Earth and moon together.

Astronauts on the moon and on the International Space Station have the unique perspective of seeing one appear to rise behind the other with Earthrises and moonrises.

Other spacecraft, when pointed toward Earth, have captured incredible views: Earth behind Saturn’s rings and pictured at many angles in clear detail, with the moon at its side.

Taking photographs of the Earth and moon together, from different perspectives, can help expose details not commonly seen, such as the makeup of the far side of the moon, only known since the beginning of the space age.