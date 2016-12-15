Chile Fever - Feel the Energy

View Images Easter Island at dusk

Squeezed between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, Chile is a diverse land that ranges from one of the world’s driest deserts in the north to the rugged wilderness of Patagonia, taking in 2,485 miles of coast. Its people, traditions and culture are a fusion of international influences, from the native Inca people to Europea­­n settlers — no better evidenced than in the pulsing cities of Valparaíso and Santiago. On 3 January 2017, British Airways will revolutionise travel to this remarkable country, opening a new route from Heathrow to Santiago — the first and only direct flight to the Chilean capital from London.

View Images The colours of Valparaíso

At 14 hours and 40 minutes, the new service will be the carrier’s lengthiest long-haul flight, overtaking the current route to Buenos Aires and making travel to this exciting destination easier, quicker and more comfortable than ever before.

With the beautiful, bustling city of Santiago now just a direct flight from London, you can say goodbye to tiring layovers and step off your flight feeling refreshed. The new service will operate four times per week, with flights departing from London Heathrow on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 2200 and arriving at Santiago International Airport at 0940 — delivering you relaxed and ready to hit the town.

View Images Plaza de Armas at night, Santiago

First-class museums, elegant architecture, eclectic nightlife and world-famous wines are on the agenda in the Chilean capital — and with British Airways flying direct as of January 2017, this thrilling city is more in reach than ever.

And why not venture further afield to explore the lakes and glaciers of Torres del Paine National Park, stargaze in the vast Atacama Desert or ski the slopes of the Andes. Feast your eyes on Chile’s distinct and stunning landscapes — beautiful, remote and otherworldly, but now easily accessible.

View Images Cuernos del Paine peaks and Lake Pehoe in Torres del Paine National Park

Coming home, flights depart Santiago at 1845 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, landing at Heathrow just after midday the following day — with British Airways, you can be sure of flexible and convenient options whenever you fancy jetting off.

The new route will be served by the fleet’s latest addition, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering the quickest and most comfortable route to this fascinating city four times a week. Those wanting to travel in true style need look no further: the Boeing 787-9 is a mid-size, dual-aisle, twin-engine jet, and Boeing’s most efficient aircraft to date — 20% more fuel-efficient than the similar-sized commercial jets it’s designed to replace. Choose from a range of flight options, including First, Club World (business class), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy). Boasting just 8 seats, the First class experience on the aircraft offers an intimate cabin with premium service.

The 787-9 Dreamliner promises the finest in extravagance, with windows more than 30% larger than those on most similarly sized aircraft and brightness settings that can be adjusted at the touch of a button. What’s more, the latest engine technology reduces noise levels by up to 60% both in and outside the cabin, promising you a calmer, more peaceful night’s sleep.